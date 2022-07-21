Upasana calls husband Ram Charan 'precious' as she shares a perfect pic from her birthday celebrations

Being the doting husband that he is, Ram Charan made sure his wife Upasana feels special on her birthday with a sweet gesture. The star wife took to her Instagram and shared a perfect pic featuring the RRR actor from her birthday celebrations. The pics show Upasana and Ram Charan posing candidly in front of a decorated table full of birthday cakes.

While the birthday girl wore a cream coloured dress, Charan looked handsome as always in a casual white shirt and pants. The birthday decor looks like is made by the best husband Ram Charan and it's all things cute. She also called her husband precious. Awww right?

Sharing the pics on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "Precious. Thank you all for making me feel special in ur own sweet way."

Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied in 2012, recently celebrated 10 years of marital bliss. Recently, the star wife was all over the news after her statements about not wanting children. Recently, Upasana met Sadhguru and said she doesn’t want children for population control. During the interaction, Upasana spoke to him about having kids and the three Rs in her life. RRR stands for relationship, reproduction and role in life.

Ram Charan got engaged to his college and best friend Upasana on December 11, 2011. After one year of courtship, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012. It was a close-knit affair attended by close friends and family members. They recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and took the internet by storm with their royal pics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled RC15. Directed by S Shankar, Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead in the film.

