Upasana Konidela drops glimpses of daughter Klin Kaara's first Independence Day celebration; fans are in love

Ram Charan, the celebrated Telugu superstar, and his lovely wife, Upasana Konidela are currently busy with their new roles in life, as young parents. The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, in June, this year. Upasana and Ram Charan have named their daughter Klin Kaara, and the newborn has already become one of the most popular star kids in the Indian film industry. Recently, the star wife treated her fans with glimpses of their daughter's first Independence Day celebrations, and the internet is in love.

Upasana Konidela shares glimpses of Klin Kaara's Independence Day celebrations

As reported earlier, Upasana Konidela had temporarily shifted to her parent's house post delivering Klin Kaara, and the star kid had a grand naming ceremony at her maternal grandparent's residence as per customs. Now, Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter has also had her first-ever Independence Day celebration, with her mom's parents, Anil and Shobana Kamineni.

In the adorable pictures shared by Upasana on her Instagram handle, baby Klin Kaara is seen hosting the flag on Independence Day with her tiny fingers, while resting on her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's shoulders. The star kid looks super cute in an off-white and golden outfit. "Priceless moments with Amama & Thatha... KlinKaara’s first Independence Day #jaihind #harghartiranga," proud mom Upasana captioned her Instagram post. The RRR actor, however, gave the celebrations a miss owing to his busy schedule.

Check out Upasana Konidela's post, below:

Fans shower love on Klin Kaara

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's fans are totally excited to see the Mega Princess's first Independence Day celebrations. They took to the star wife's Instagram handle and showered love on baby Klin Kaara. "Truly priceless moment," wrote a fan on Upasana's post. "Happy independence day little princess," commented a follower. "Cutieee Mega princess," wrote a Ram Charan fan on the post. "This is what our mega family needs #klinkara," commented another follower.

