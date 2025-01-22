Upasana Konidela DROPS special birthday wish to Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar; calls her ‘charming’: See PIC
In a recent picture on social media, Upasana Konidela wished Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday, as the latter turns 53. Check it out!
Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 on January 22, 2025. As wishes have been flowing in for the celebrity wife from all directions, Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela also wished Namrata with a special post.
In a post on Instagram Stories, Upasana penned, “Happy happy birthday the most charming Namrata Shirodkar,” and posted a picture of them together.
See the official post here: