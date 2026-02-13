Upasana Konidela opens up on managing newborn twins together, talks about Ram Charan as a father

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have their hands full, caring for three kids. But for Upasana, motherhood for the second time feels calmer and more conscious. It is also because her husband has been a hands-on father, among other things. Even before delivering her twins, the entrepreneur and philanthropist didn’t take maternity leave. Here's why!

Upasana Konidela opens up about managing twins

Amid diapers and burp cloths, Upasana Konidela continues to feel calmer. Stepping into motherhood for the second time doesn’t feel chaotic, as she’s been there, done that. In an interview with Variety India, Upasana revealed that her husband, actor Ram Charan, has been a hands-on father, making things easier for her.

When she became a mom for the first time with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023, everything for her was beautiful and overwhelming. But this time, she feels more relaxed and grounded. “I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore,” says the entrepreneur, adding that managing twins is magical.

Watching her three kids together brings an extraordinary sense of fulfilment to Upasana. While she feels every moment is a learning experience, the mommy dearest admitted that her husband has been incredibly hands-on, especially with their elder daughter, Kaara. “They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference,” expressed the mother.

Pregnancy is subjective. But Upasana didn’t feel the need to go on maternity leave before delivering her twins, a boy and a girl. She explained that in her line of work, there isn’t really a holiday. Hence, she’s wired that way. “I’m not sure whether to feel happy or conflicted about it. My work gives me purpose and happiness, and my children give me pure joy,” admitted Upasana.

She feels both her kids and business deserve attention and space to grow. Having said that, she is currently focusing on healing and slowly delivering her next hospital project. For her, life is all about creating a balance, and priorities shift with time. Over the years, she has learned to embrace that rhythm depending on what’s needed.

After the birth of their twin babies, the couple hosted their near and dear ones at a naming ceremony. At the intimate event, they named their son Shivram and their second daughter Anveera Devi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan-Upasana name their twins Shivram, Anveera and it has deep family connections