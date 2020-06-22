Upasana Konidela reveals why she and Ram Charan did not celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary

Upasana Konidela wrote in her Instagram post the reason why she and husband Ram Charan chose to keep their eighth wedding anniversary a low-key affair.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela revealed why she and Ram Charan did not have any big celebrations for their eighth wedding anniversary. Upasana Konidela wrote in her Instagram post the reason why she and the RRR actor chose to keep their eighth wedding anniversary a low-key affair. Upasana Konidela wrote in her Instagram post that, "The last 20 days have emotionally drained us. We’ve lost 3 elderly in the family, heard sad news about sushantsinghrajput, the rising #Covid cases & soldiers giving their life to protect our country.... it hasn’t been easy.

Exactly a week ago was our 8th wedding anniversary & neither of us were in the mood to celebrate. We ate 3 different kinds of avakaya pachadi annam with chips & watched tv. An unforgettable lesson learnt on togetherness." On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in the highly anticipated film called RRR. The film is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. RRR will also feature south actor Jr NTR in the lead.

Check out the post by Upasana Konidela:

The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor and the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor will be essaying the roles of brave freedom fighters, named, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The makers of RRR had revealed the first look of Ram Charan on the eve of the actor's birthday. The fans and film audiences gave the first look a thundering response. The fans of the Magadheera actor also took to their social media handles to express their views about RRR's first look.

