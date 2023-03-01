Upasana Konidela swoons over Ram Charan’s new look as he poses in an all-brown suit; See PICS

There can be very few couples who can keep the spark alive after a decade of marriage. They should take lessons from Ram Charan and his wife Upasna. The couple who know each other since school has been married since 2012. They tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding in Hyderabad with close friends and family. The pair often makes headlines for sharing mushy posts on Instagram, making stunning public appearances together, and going on exotic vacations. Recently, they took to social media to share the news of Upasana’s pregnancy. The couple is all set to welcome their first child after a decade of marriage.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy basking in the success of RRR and is in the United States to attend several award shows. Recently, he became the first Indian to appear on the American TV Show 'Good Morning America'. Today, the actor shared a series of snaps from an event in Los Angeles. He looked dapper in a white shirt and brown trousers, paired with a slightly loose brown corduroy jacket. While fans gushed over the snaps and showered their love on comments, wife Upasana shared the post with the caption, “on fire.”

Ram Charan uploaded the photo with the caption, “Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktla_entertainment for having me. @rrrmovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screen once again.”

About Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan and Upasana enjoy a massive fan following on social media and the power couple is known for living a lavish lifestyle. The couple know each other since school and got engaged in a star-studded event on December 11, 2011. They got married in June 2012, and their royal reception in Hyderabad was attended by many celebrities and politicians. Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The happy news was first shared by megastar Chiranjeevi on his Twitter account. There have been speculations about whether the couple will welcome the baby in the USA or India. It has been reported recently that the couple will welcome their baby in India.

