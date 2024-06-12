Upasana shares UNSEEN photo of Klin Kaara Konidela with Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan; pens note for Janasena Chief

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram account and dropped a heartwarming unseen picture of her daughter featuring her husband and Pawan Kalyan.

Sharing the picture, she highlighted how proud she is of her countrymen and penned a note for Janasena Chief.

Upasana Konidela shares unseen picture of her daughter

Taking to her Instagram account, Upasana Konidela dropped a picture of her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. In the picture, she can be seen holding her daughter and the frame also featured Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan.

She also wrote a note for the Janasena Chief and penned, "I am incredibly proud of my countrymen! They have demonstrated that achieving financial stability for their families is a priority above all else. I trust that our elected government will do justice to the people of India. Congratulations to our uncles for leading significant change in our country"

