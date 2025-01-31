Upcoming Kannada movies releasing on OTT in Feb 2025: UI, Max and Aaram Aravinda Swamy

For all Kannada movie fans, February 2025 is going to be exciting as the most anticipated movies are soon going to make their OTT debut. With the amazing star cast and their powerful performances, they are going to make your at-home cinematic experience truly entertaining. Check out the movies that are soon going to be released on digital platforms.

1. UI

Cast: Upendra Rao, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, Guruprasad, and P. Ravi Shankar

Director: Upendra

Release Date: December 20, 2024

The sci-fi dystopian action film released last month is now going to launch on the famous OTT channel, Zee5. This movie with a unique storyline has managed to get positive responses from the audience.

The plot of UI revolves around the rivalry between two brothers, Satya and Kalki. Beginning with the woman giving birth to two boys, where one symbolizes truth, the other sets on a mission to seek revenge. Exploring themes like societal norms, identity, and philosophy, the film successfully kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

2. Max

Cast: Kichha Sudeep, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat

Director: Vijay Karthikeyan

Release Date: December 25, 2024

The action thriller movie stars Kiccha Sudeep, who returned as the lead role after two years. This most-anticipated movie was released last month, and now, according to some reports, it’s been said it will be soon available on Zee5.

This movie grabbed the audience with its high-voltage, action-packed scenes. The plot of the movie revolves around Arjun Mahakshay, who starts working at the new police station after two months of suspension, but soon he faces an unexpected situation.

3. Aaram Aravinda Swamy

Cast: Anish Tejeshwar, Milana Nagaraj, and Hrithika Srinivasan

Director: Abhishek Shetty

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Amidst all the action-packed movies, soon a romantic comedy movie is on its way to lighten up your mood. Aaram Aravinda Swamy was released in theaters two months ago, and eventually, it didn’t perform well. As per OTT Play, the movie is now all set to release on digital channels and will be available on Prime Video.

The movie follows a recovery agent who is stuck between his girlfriend’s wish to marry and his fear of commitment.

