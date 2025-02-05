Upcoming Malayalam theatrical releases in February 2025: Bromance, Painkili, Get-Set Baby, and more
Here’s a list of much-awaited movies from Malayalam cinema expected to hit the big screens in February 2025!
Malayalam cinema is yet again geared up for a lineup of exciting releases in theaters for February 2025. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most anticipated films that are expected to be released this month in theaters!
Upcoming Malayalam theatrical releases:
1. Bromance
- Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, Mahima Nambiar
- Director: Arun D. Jose
- Genre: Adventure Comedy
- Release date: February 14, 2025
The movie Bromance focuses on the tale of Binto, a young guy trying to find his brother. Taking help from his brother’s friends and ex-girlfriend, Binto finds himself at the center of trouble, going on a hilarious adventure and running for their lives.
2. Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal
- Cast: Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley Lopez, Shelly Kishore
- Director: Sharan Venugopal
- Genre: Family Drama
- Release date: February 7, 2025
The movie Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal focuses on the lives of three siblings who return to their ancestral home after splitting their inheritances back in the day. As the individuals reunite, the movie is expected to follow how their contrasting personalities affect the dysfunctional family.
3. Daveed
- Cast: Antony “Pepe” Varghese, Mo Ismail, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Saiju Kurup
- Director: Govind Vishnu
- Genre: Action
- Release Date: February 14, 2025
The movie Daveed focuses on the life of Abu, a boxer who ventures into the sports world, contesting against every and all challenges, making each fight a work of art.
4. Painkili
- Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu, Chandu Salimkumar, Abu Salim, Jisma Vimal, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Riyaz Khan
- Director: Sreejith Babu
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: February 14, 2025
The movie Painkili focuses on the tale of Suku, a man who fakes of being insane to escape from the law. However, amidst the same, the man falls in love. The movie, written by Aavesham’s Jithu Madhavan is co-produced by him along with Fahadh Faasil.
5. Get-Set Baby
- Cast: Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Johny Antony, Sudheesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, Meera Vasudevan
- Director: Vinay Govind
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release Date: February 21, 2025
The Unni Mukundan starrer movie Get-Set Baby is a light-hearted comedy-drama that focuses on the challenges a doctor faces being an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) specialist.
