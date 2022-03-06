Upcoming South Movie releases in March 2022: Radhe Shyam, RRR to Etharkkum Thunindhavan; See full list

Get ready, March 2022 will be serving a variety of movies. South Indian film industry, as we all know, is the current ruling market at the box office. After Pushpa, Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, and many others, March 2022 witnesses another interesting line-up. Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the biggest releases this month. The film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is releasing on 11 March.

Another magnum opus that moviegoers cannot wait for is SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. To be released in 10 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, RRR will hit screens on March 25. The fictitious period action drama is expected to break records at the box office like never before. All eyes on RRR!

Meanwhile, the first week of March witnessed a few big releases like- Naaradan, Bheeshma Parvam, Hey Sinamika, and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Check out the list for another set of upcoming South movies releasing this month:

1. Radhe Shyam:

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam which is a romantic-action drama is all set to release on March 11.

2. Etharkkum Thunindhavan:

Suriya and Priyanka Mohan starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is releasing in theatres on March 10th.

3. Maaran:

The much-awaited Tamil film Maaran starring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan is set to stream on OTT Disney+Hotstar, from March 11. Directed by Karthick Naren, the much-awaited film will see Dhanush in the role of an investigative journalist while Malavika plays his colleague.

4. RRR:

Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR releases on March 25. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran.

5. Kuruthi Aattam:

The Tamil action thriller film starring Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar is written and directed by Sri Ganesh. The film releases on March 24.

Meanwhile, big-screen released movies like DJ Tillu will be premiere on Aha Video on March 4 and Bheemla Nayak on the same OTT platform on March 25. Also, Kannada films like 777 Charlie, Petromax, and a few others will hit big screens this year.

