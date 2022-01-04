Upcoming South Movies in 2022: RRR, Radhe Shyam to Valimai, KGF Chapter 2

2021 was all about good Indian cinema. Regional cinema, especially, managed to generate some exceptional content like never before. Malik, Pushpa to Drishyam 2, and The Great Indian Kitchen, South Indian cinema delivered many movies with high concepts, social issues. Malayalam cinema was the bull in the race. Minnal Murali and Joji among others are the best films that one cannot miss watching from 2021's big releases.

Well, 2022 is here and this is expected to be the best year for the Indian cinema as well as for the moviegoers. From Radhe Shyam to RRR, there is a long list of South films that are scheduled to release in 2022.

Movie Name Director Cast Release Date RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & others POSTPONED Radhe Shyam Radha Krishna Kumar Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and others January 14 2022. Valimai H Vinoth Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. January 13 2022 Sarkaru Vaari Paata Parasuram Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh April 1 2022 KGF: Chapter 2 Prashanth Neel Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj April 14 2022 Acharya Siva Koratala Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde (cameo) February 4 2022 Bheemla Nayak Saagar K Chandra Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyutktha Menen February 25 2022 Major Sashi Kiran Tikka Adivi Sesh February 11 2022 F3: Fun and Frustration Anil Ravipudi Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen April 29 2022 Khiladi Ramesh Varma Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others February 11 2022 Bangarraju Kalyan Krishna Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty NA Liger Puri Jagannadh Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday August 25 2022 Vikrant Rona Anup Bhandari Kiccha Sudeep February 24 2022

This is a developing copy*