Upcoming South Movies in 2022: RRR, Radhe Shyam to Valimai, KGF Chapter 2
2021 was all about good Indian cinema. Regional cinema, especially, managed to generate some exceptional content like never before. Malik, Pushpa to Drishyam 2, and The Great Indian Kitchen, South Indian cinema delivered many movies with high concepts, social issues. Malayalam cinema was the bull in the race. Minnal Murali and Joji among others are the best films that one cannot miss watching from 2021's big releases.
Well, 2022 is here and this is expected to be the best year for the Indian cinema as well as for the moviegoers. From Radhe Shyam to RRR, there is a long list of South films that are scheduled to release in 2022.
|Movie Name
|Director
|Cast
|Release Date
|RRR
|SS Rajamouli
|Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & others
|POSTPONED
Radhe Shyam
|Radha Krishna Kumar
|Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and others
|January 14 2022.
|Valimai
|H Vinoth
|Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.
|January 13 2022
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
|Parasuram
|Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh
|April 1 2022
|KGF: Chapter 2
|Prashanth Neel
|Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj
|April 14 2022
|Acharya
|Siva Koratala
|Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde (cameo)
|February 4 2022
|Bheemla Nayak
|Saagar K Chandra
|Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyutktha Menen
|February 25 2022
|Major
|Sashi Kiran Tikka
|Adivi Sesh
|February 11 2022
|F3: Fun and Frustration
|Anil Ravipudi
|Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen
|April 29 2022
|Khiladi
|Ramesh Varma
|Ravi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others
|February 11 2022
Bangarraju
|Kalyan Krishna
|Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty
|NA
|Liger
|Puri Jagannadh
|Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday
|August 25 2022
|Vikrant Rona
|Anup Bhandari
|Kiccha Sudeep
|February 24 2022
This is a developing copy*
