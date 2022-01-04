Upcoming South Movies in 2022: RRR, Radhe Shyam to Valimai, KGF Chapter 2

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Jan 04, 2022 07:00 PM IST  |  21.1K
   
Upcoming South Movies in 2022
Upcoming South Movies in 2022: RRR, Radhe Shyam to Valimai, KGF Chapter 2
Advertisement

2021 was all about good Indian cinema. Regional cinema, especially, managed to generate some exceptional content like never before. Malik, Pushpa to Drishyam 2, and The Great Indian Kitchen, South Indian cinema delivered many movies with high concepts, social issues. Malayalam cinema was the bull in the race. Minnal Murali and Joji among others are the best films that one cannot miss watching from 2021's big releases. 

Well, 2022 is here and this is expected to be the best year for the Indian cinema as well as for the moviegoers. From Radhe Shyam to RRR, there is a long list of South films that are scheduled to release in 2022.

Movie NameDirectorCastRelease Date
RRRSS RajamouliRam Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & othersPOSTPONED

Radhe Shyam

Radha Krishna KumarPrabhas, Pooja Hegde and others  January 14 2022.
Valimai H Vinoth Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.January 13 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

ParasuramMahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh April 1 2022 
KGF: Chapter 2Prashanth Neel Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash RajApril 14 2022
Acharya Siva KoratalaChiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde (cameo)February 4 2022 
Bheemla NayakSaagar K ChandraPawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyutktha MenenFebruary 25 2022
MajorSashi Kiran TikkaAdivi Sesh February 11 2022 
F3: Fun and FrustrationAnil RavipudiTamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen April 29 2022
KhiladiRamesh VarmaRavi Teja, Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and othersFebruary 11 2022

Bangarraju

Kalyan KrishnaNagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty NA 
Liger Puri JagannadhVijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ananya PandayAugust 25 2022
Vikrant RonaAnup BhandariKiccha SudeepFebruary 24 2022

This is a developing copy*  

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!