Upcoming South OTT releases in March 2025 on Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, and more: Vidaamuyarchi to Rekhachithram

We’re just two months into 2025, but it is safe to say that the South Indian film industries have had a fantastic opening to the year. Several prominent films like Daaku Maharaj, Marco, and more have left a mark in the OTT sphere as well.

Here’s a list of South Indian films that are all set to make their streaming premiere in March. Check it out!

South Indian OTT releases in March

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Where to watch: Netflix

Vidaamuyarchi is one of the biggest Tamil films to come out this year so far. The film features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, for the first time since 2015, and follows the story of an estranged couple who embark on one final road trip. However, Trisha’s character is kidnapped in between by local goons, and Ajith has to find a way to save his wife. How he does it forms the crux of the story. The film is all set to make its streaming debut on March 3rd.

2. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Zarin Shihab

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Rekhachithram, helmed by Jobin T Chacko, is undoubtedly the biggest Malayalam film to come out this year so far. The film is a one-of-a-kind alternative history film that focuses on the police investigation of a murder claim made by a writer. The investigation leads the police officer to the past, to the sets of Mammootty’s Kathodu Kathoram in 1985, where an aspiring actress goes missing. The film will begin streaming on March 7th.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Srinivasa Reddy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Anil Ravipudi’s action comedy flick, Sankranthiki Vasthunam hit the silver screens in January this year. The film revolves around former DGP Damodara Raju who is approached by his ex-girlfriend and current ACP Meenakshi in order to investigate the kidnapping of an MNC CEO. However, when Damodara Raju’s wife gets to know this, she insists on going for the fear of her husband rekindling his relationship with his girlfriend.

4. Kudumbasthan

Cast: Manikandan, Prasanna Balachandran, Saanve Megghana, R Sundarajan

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kudumbasthan released in theaters earlier this year. The film, helmed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy, follows the story of a lower-middle-class man who loses his job, has family tensions in addition to his mounting debt. How he rebuilds life with a child on the way forms the crux of the story.

5. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Vineeth

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, which hit the silver screens on January 23rd, marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam film debut. The film is an investigative comedy with Mammootty in the lead role, and follows the story of how the eponymous character tries to find the owner of a ladies’ purse. However, his investigation leads him into a series of crimes, and eventually turns into a murder investigation. How Dominic cracks the case forms the rest of the story.

6. Officer on Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priayamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Meenakshi Anoop

Where to watch: Netflix

Officer on Duty, the crime thriller flick, hit the silver screens on February 20th. The film revolves around a demoted police officer investigating the mortgage of fake gold. However, his investigation leads him to a web of crime, some of which are even related to his own past. The film has been a massive hit, and is expected to hit the silver screens later this month.

