Upcoming South Theatrical Releases in March 2025: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

As we begin the third month of 2025, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the South Indian film industries have come out with some of the most entertaining films of the year so far. Movies like Rekhachithram, Daaku Maharaaj, Choo Mantar, Vidaamuyarchi and more have made audiences flock to the silver screens.

By the looks of it, the industries also intend to continue the same trend in March. Here are the South Indian films set to make their theatrical debut in the third month of 2025.

South Indian theatrical releases in March

1. L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyyappan, Indrajith Sukumaran

Release Date: 27th March

Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture, is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy, which started with the 2019 film Lucifer. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025 and is touted as a political action flick. It is understood that Empuraan will focus on establishing the relationship between Khureshi Ab’ram and Stephen Nedumpally, Mohanlal's two alter egos.

2. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri

Release Date: 28th March

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been one of the most talked-about Telugu films for quite some time now. It is a historical action-adventure flick, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is understood that the film focuses on the Mughal era outlaw Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the Kohinoor from the Mughals. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film.

Advertisement

3. Veera Dheera Sooran

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Release Date: 27th March

Right from the time it was announced for the first time, there has been immense hype surrounding Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming collaboration with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar. The project, titled Veera Dheera Sooran, is touted to be an action thriller film, and will revolve around a local provision store owner who gets entangled in a dangerous network of crimes. What happens forms the crux of the story.

4. Mad Square

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Priyanka Jawalkar

Release Date: 28th March

Mad Square is touted as a coming-of-age comedy drama, just like its predecessor Mad, which came out in 2023. It is understood that the film revolves around three friends who navigate college life. The film is expected to be a complete laughter riot.

5. Vadakkan

Cast: Kishore, Garggi Ananthan, Merin Philip, Maala Parvathy

Release Date: 7th March

Advertisement

Vadakkan is a supernatural thriller helmed by Sajeed A, with Kishore in the lead role. Sajeed A penned the story along with renowned novelist Unni R. The film revolves around a paranormal activity investigator from Helsinki who comes to India to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that occur during a reality TV show—his findings and what happens next form the crux of the story.

6. Kingston

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal

Release Date: 7th March

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Kingston is also set to hit the silver screens on March 7th. The film, helmed by Kamal Prakash, is also touted to be a fantasy horror film, with the Bachelor actor also composing the film’s music. Right from the time the film was first announced, there has been surreal hype surrounding it, especially due to its unique genre.

7. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Dayanand Reddy, Kyle Paul, Vennela Kishore, Lal

Release Date: 28th March

Advertisement

Nithiin starrer Robinhood has been a topic of discussion amongst cinephiles since it was announced. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula, and is touted to be a modern adaptation of the classic tale of Robin Hood, who is known to steal from the rich and give to the poor. The film is expected to be an action entertainer.