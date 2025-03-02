Upcoming South Theatrical Releases in March 2025: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu
As we begin a new month, let’s have a look at the South Indian films that are set to wreak havoc on the box office in the month of March.
As we begin the third month of 2025, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that the South Indian film industries have come out with some of the most entertaining films of the year so far. Movies like Rekhachithram, Daaku Maharaaj, Choo Mantar, Vidaamuyarchi and more have made audiences flock to the silver screens.
By the looks of it, the industries also intend to continue the same trend in March. Here are the South Indian films set to make their theatrical debut in the third month of 2025.
South Indian theatrical releases in March
1. L2: Empuraan
- Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyyappan, Indrajith Sukumaran
- Release Date: 27th March
Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial venture, is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy, which started with the 2019 film Lucifer. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025 and is touted as a political action flick. It is understood that Empuraan will focus on establishing the relationship between Khureshi Ab’ram and Stephen Nedumpally, Mohanlal's two alter egos.
2. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri
- Release Date: 28th March
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been one of the most talked-about Telugu films for quite some time now. It is a historical action-adventure flick, helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is understood that the film focuses on the Mughal era outlaw Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the Kohinoor from the Mughals. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film.
3. Veera Dheera Sooran
- Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu
- Release Date: 27th March
Right from the time it was announced for the first time, there has been immense hype surrounding Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming collaboration with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar. The project, titled Veera Dheera Sooran, is touted to be an action thriller film, and will revolve around a local provision store owner who gets entangled in a dangerous network of crimes. What happens forms the crux of the story.
4. Mad Square
- Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Priyanka Jawalkar
- Release Date: 28th March
Mad Square is touted as a coming-of-age comedy drama, just like its predecessor Mad, which came out in 2023. It is understood that the film revolves around three friends who navigate college life. The film is expected to be a complete laughter riot.
5. Vadakkan
- Cast: Kishore, Garggi Ananthan, Merin Philip, Maala Parvathy
- Release Date: 7th March
Vadakkan is a supernatural thriller helmed by Sajeed A, with Kishore in the lead role. Sajeed A penned the story along with renowned novelist Unni R. The film revolves around a paranormal activity investigator from Helsinki who comes to India to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that occur during a reality TV show—his findings and what happens next form the crux of the story.
6. Kingston
- Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal
- Release Date: 7th March
GV Prakash Kumar starrer Kingston is also set to hit the silver screens on March 7th. The film, helmed by Kamal Prakash, is also touted to be a fantasy horror film, with the Bachelor actor also composing the film’s music. Right from the time the film was first announced, there has been surreal hype surrounding it, especially due to its unique genre.
7. Robinhood
- Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Dayanand Reddy, Kyle Paul, Vennela Kishore, Lal
- Release Date: 28th March
Nithiin starrer Robinhood has been a topic of discussion amongst cinephiles since it was announced. The film is helmed by Venky Kudumula, and is touted to be a modern adaptation of the classic tale of Robin Hood, who is known to steal from the rich and give to the poor. The film is expected to be an action entertainer.
