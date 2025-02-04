Upcoming Telugu movies and shows to not miss on OTT; Game Changer, Kobali, and more

With a new week upon us, we're excited to welcome a fresh batch of movies and shows from the Telugu film industry. Let's explore some of the upcoming films and series that are expected to make their debut on OTT platforms this week!

Upcoming Telugu movies and shows on OTT

1. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram

Director: Shankar

Genre: Political Action Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ram Charan's political actioner Game Changer is all set for its OTT debut, slated for February 7, 2025. Directed by Shankar, the movie tells the story of an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from India's political system, taking on corrupt politicians.

2. Kobali

Cast: Ravi Prakash, Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri, Suneal Patel Neelawar, KP Kalidindi

Director: Revanth Levaka

Genre: Crime Thriller

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The latest Telugu-language web series Kobali revolves around the tale of two families caught in a web of revenge, greed, and retribution. As the show progresses and conflicts intensify, hidden truths about many characters are revealed. The series is available for streaming from February 4, 2025.

3. Daaku Maharaaj

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar

Director: Bobby Kolli

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj tells the story of a fearless dacoit who fights for the survival of his people. In his attempt to protect them, he strives to carve out a territory of his own, battling powerful enemies who oppose him. This journey transforms him into a king who rules without a kingdom. The official date for its OTT release is yet to be announced.

4. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Srinivasa Reddy

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Action Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy that follows the story of YD Raju, a former IPS officer. Living a peaceful life with his wife, his world is turned upside down when his ex-girlfriend Meenakshi reenters his life, seeking his help with a high-profile kidnapping case she is investigating. The official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed.