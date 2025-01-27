Upcoming Telugu OTT releases in February 2025 on Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and more that viewers can't wait for

February 2025 is set to be an exciting month for Telugu audiences with several highly anticipated films arriving on OTT platforms. With a variety of genres and star-studded casts, these releases promise to keep viewers entertained. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to find out which movies to look forward to.

1. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani

Director: S Shankar

Release Date: January 10, 2025

If you are a fan of political action movies, then you must watch Game Changer on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the movie is expected to make its digital debut during the second week of February, most probably on February 14. Directed by Shankar, the film revolved around the life of an IAS officer who fights the corrupt system in India. Apart from Ram Charan, the star cast of the film also includes Kiara Advani, Jayaram, SJ Suryah and more.

2. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Venkatesh Daggubati left no stone unturned to entertain the audiences with his latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The movie revolves around the life of a former police officer who now leads a peaceful life away from all the troubles with his wife. However, his life takes a U-turn when his ex-girlfriend returns to seek his help for a high-profile kidnapping case. In the film, Venkatesh Daggubati plays Aishwarya Rajesh's husband and Meenakshi Chaudhary's former boyfriend.

According to OTTPlay, Sankranthiki Vasthunam was scheduled to release on OTT during the second week of February. However, keeping the business of the film in mind, the movie might make its digital debut later in the month.

3. Daaku Maharaaj

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaisal and others

Director: Bobby Kolli

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Do you like period action dramas? If yes, then do watch Daaku Maharaaj. This superhit movie features Nandamuri Balakrishna as an officer who becomes a robber (daaku) to save a village from ruthless people. He basically becomes a "king without a kingdom." According to 123Telugu, Daaku Maharaaj may start streaming on Netflix from February 9. However, an official confirmation from the makers or the OTT platform is still awaited.

Are you excited to watch any of these above Telugu movies on OTT in February 2025? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

