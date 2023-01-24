Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's pan Indian film Kabzaa to release on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary
Upendra shared a new poster as he announced the official release date of the pan-Indian film Kabzaa. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s
The upcoming pan-Indian film Kabzaa is one of the highly anticipated and awaited projects coming from the Kannada industry. It stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in key roles. After creating a huge buzz with posters, teaser and trailer, the big news is here. The release date of Kabzaa is out.
Upendra took to Twitter and shared a new poster as he announced the official release date of the pan-Indian film. Kabzaa will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023, on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. Well, if the makers chose the date to honour the memory of Puneeth or if it's just a coincidence, it is not known. However, the film is expected to get a big market post the expectations set by Kannada films KGF: Chapter 2, Charlie 777, and Kantara.
The new poster shows Upendra riding a bike with a dead body in the back. Sharing the news on Twitter, Upendra wrote, "Here's the much-awaited Release date of the next big thing in the Indian Cinema. #Kabzaa hitting the silver screen From March 17th, 2023." The film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Check out Kabzaa release date here:
About Kabzaa
Directed by R Chandru, the film is set in the 80s. Kabzaa revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. The film is set against the backdrop of the late 1940s to the 1980s. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The trailer, which was published a day before Upendra's birthday, revealed that the historical picture covers the growth of criminals in India from the 1940s to the 1980s.
Kabzaa will have a pan-Indian release and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music director. AJ Shetty is on board as the cinematographer, while Ravi Varma, Vikram Mor and Vijay will be taking care of the stunt choreography.
