Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's pan Indian film Kabzaa to release on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary

The upcoming pan-Indian film Kabzaa is one of the highly anticipated and awaited projects coming from the Kannada industry. It stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in key roles. After creating a huge buzz with posters, teaser and trailer, the big news is here. The release date of Kabzaa is out. Upendra took to Twitter and shared a new poster as he announced the official release date of the pan-Indian film. Kabzaa will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023, on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. Well, if the makers chose the date to honour the memory of Puneeth or if it's just a coincidence, it is not known. However, the film is expected to get a big market post the expectations set by Kannada films KGF: Chapter 2, Charlie 777, and Kantara.

The new poster shows Upendra riding a bike with a dead body in the back. Sharing the news on Twitter, Upendra wrote, "Here's the much-awaited Release date of the next big thing in the Indian Cinema. #Kabzaa hitting the silver screen From March 17th, 2023." The film will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Check out Kabzaa release date here: