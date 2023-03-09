Upendra Rao: Don't compare Kabzaa with KGF

Kabzaa is a Kannada film that is all set to release this year. Its trailer has been released on March 5 2023 and the audience can't help but go crazy over it. The movie revolves around the 1945 British Raj and narrates the story of a man, who was born to rule the mafia world and happens to be the son of a freedom fighter.

The movie will feature Upendra Rao, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

The trailer of the film created a buzz among the fans and a comparison between Kabzaa and the hit Kannada movie KGF began to arise. However, films lead actor Upendra Rao cleared the air about all the rumors and promised the viewers that Kabzaa will bring something new to the screens.In a recent interview, Upendra said, "Don't compare this film with KGF. The look and feel is similar, but after trailer, everyone knows that this is not KGF, but a completely different storyline. I assure you that it is a complete different film".

About KGF

The Kannada movie KGF was directed by Prashanth Neel. It stars multiple actors like Yash, Ramachandra Raju, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, and many more. The first part was released in 2018 and went on to become a huge hit.

The sequel of the movie was released in 2022 and it also starred Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. This movie turned out to be a bigger hit than the first part.

