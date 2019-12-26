Upendra Rao to kick start shooting for Kabza in 2020; Details Inside

The actor-turned-politician Upendra Rao will be seen playing the role of an underworld don in the upcoming film Kabza and this has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. To be directed by R Chandru, according to the latest update, the shooting of the film will go on floors in 2020.

Kannada star Upendra Rao's upcoming film Kabza was launched this year in November and was attended by Shiva Rajkumar, the Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, a few politicians. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The actor-turned-politician, Upendra Rao will be seen playing the role of an underworld don and this has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. To be directed by R Chandru, according to the latest update, the shooting of the film will go on floors in 2020. The makers of Kabza are set to kick-start from January 2nd at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

After wrapping up the shooting of Buddhivanta-2, Upendra Rao has started prepping up for his underworld role in Kabza. Kabza will release in seven Indian languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. Revealing details about the actor's role in the film, director Chandru in an interview to The Hindu said, "These seven men will give a tough fight to Upendra in Kabza...I did detailed research on the underworld dons of the 80s, especially on their mannerisms." The upcoming pan-India film will be produced under director Chandru's own banner, Sri Siddheswara Enterprises.

#Buddivantha2 pic.twitter.com/K6M3Ec5Xp9 — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the makers of Kabza are yet to zero down the female lead of gangster-drama. The film will have music by Ravi Basrur and cinematographer is Arjun Shetty. After wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of Kabza, the team will head to Bengaluru's Minerva Mill for the further shoot. The team will also shoot for the film in Mumbai.

Credits :Filmibeat

Read More