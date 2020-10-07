Upendra’s Kabza: Director R Chandru has plans to helm a sequel?

Kabza, directed by R Chandru, is a pan Indian film which will be shot in three languages - Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, will be dubbed and released in other Indian languages including Hindi and Malayalam.

It would be safe to say that R Chandru’s next directorial venture is his most ambitious project till date. Titled Kabza, Chandru is also the film’s producer. The film is produced under his home banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises. Starring Real Star Upendra in the lead role, the film is about the life of an underworld don who ruled over South India. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will be released in two parts.

According to Cinema Express, when the director discussed his idea of a sequel for the film, Upendra was pretty much excited to hear it and he immediately gave his nod. Apparently, the director did not think about the second part while working on the film. However, during his break in the pandemic, the idea of a second part came up and it is now shaping up well. The director is all set to narrate the script of the second part soon.

The multilingual film will be shot in three languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and it will be dubbed and released in other languages including Malayalam and Hindi. The makers recently revealed that they had already shot for 50-55 days and finished 40 percent of the shooting. To wrap up the shooting, they need 75 more days. The period drama’s shooting will be restarted in the month of November and the makers have already erected huge jail sets for the same. They were supposed to start the shooting in the month of September, but the COVID 19 situation postponed the initial plan.

Credits :Cinema Express

