Uppena fame Krithi Shetty reacts to rumors of being harassed by a star hero’s son

Krithi Shetty has a fast-rising career. The actress is already a favorite among both fans and filmmakers. As with the case of any celebrity, along with her success, the rumors surrounding her have also gone up. Recently, a statement was circulated as hers. Now she has issued a clarification on the matter. The actress took to social media to deny the news that was being rapidly circulated about her.

Krithi Shetty denies the rumors

Over the past few days, there has been a rumor going around that Krithi Shetty made certain comments while speaking to the media. It was wrongly reported that the actress had disclosed being harassed by the son of a star hero. The rumors went as far as to state that the son of the hero was following her non-stop everywhere that she went. Also, the false claims stated that the star son was calling Krithi everywhere and that he wanted her to always accompany him wherever he went.

Now, the Shyam Singha Roy actress has spoken about the claims. She took to her social media platform and stated that these claims were false and that she had never said anything of this sort. The actress wrote, "Please stop cooking up stories and spreading wrong information."

Further elaborating her side, she added, "Thought I’d ignore this since it’s such a baseless rumour …but it is getting blown out of proportion." From the statement that the actress put out, it was clear that she was only explaining herself as the rumors were getting out of hand.

Well, let us hope all the rumormongers stop spreading this gossip as fact now that Krithi has herself claimed it is not true.

On the professional front

Career-wise, Krithi Shetty seems to be the flavor of the season. She has signed and is signing films that can further propel her already flourishing career. The actress was last seen in Custody. The film was released this year under the direction of Venkat Prabhu. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya, Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, and Sarathkumar.

The actress was also recently cast to appear in Jayam Ravi’s pan-Indian project titled Genie.

