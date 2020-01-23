Uppena First Look: Vaisshnav Tej calls for experiencing the 'ocean of love' in his debut film

The first look poster of the film sees the lead star Vaisshnav Tej enjoying the ocean waters with absolute zest.

The first look of the highly anticipated film from the south film industry Uppena, will leave you mesmerized and intrigued. The first look poster of the film sees the lead star Vaisshnav Tej enjoying the ocean waters with absolute zest. The film will mark the debut of Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother Vaisshnav Tej's debut in south film industry. The south drama Uppena will hit the big on April 2, 2020. The music direction for the film is done by Devi Sri Prasad. The south flick is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana. The director was an associate of the well-known director Sukumar.

The south film will also mark the debut of south diva Krithi Shetty into films. The first look of Uppena has generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audience. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. They shared the first look poster on their official Twitter handle. The film is among the most awaited south films from the south industry. Interestingly, the film Uppena will also star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The makers of the film have not yet revealed the role that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying in the film.

Presenting the First Look of #Uppena Experience the Ocean of Love in Theatres from April 2nd, 2020 #UppenaOnApril2nd#UppenaFirstLook Introducing actors #PanjaVaisshnavTej, #KrithiShetty and Director #BuchiBabuSana A Rockstar ThisIsDSP Musicalpic.twitter.com/8zDGKQZ4aM — Mythri Movie Makers (MythriOfficial) January 23, 2020

As per the latest reports on the south drama Uppena, the Super Deluxe actor has shot for some major portions for the film. Now, the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the teaser of Uppena to be unveiled. The first look has already got the fans curious and intrigued about the film and its story line.

