Uppena First Wave: Panja Vaishnav Tej & Krithi Shetty look mesmerizing amid the vast expanses of the ocean

The makers of the much awaited film Uppena, shared the first wave video of the south film. The short video teaser sees, the lead actors, Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in a mesmerizing background of vast ocean. The video acts as a teaser of the characters that the lead stars are essaying. The stunning actress Krithi Shetty will mark her debut with Uppena. The video sees glimpses of the stunner who is moving in a vehicle. The lead actor Panja Vaishnav Tej who is the brother south actor Sai Dharam Tej is enjoying the power of the ocean.

The south actor Panja Vaishnav Tej is clashing against the big waves from the pristine ocean. The fans and film audience are very excited about the film Uppena. The film will also feature Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role. The south drama titled Uppena will be hitting the big screen on April 2, 2020. The film will have music direction by Devi Sri Prasad. The initial music from the video hints at a terrific music direction for the Buchi Babu Sana directorial. The director is known to be an associate of well known director Sukumar. Uppena is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The first wave video of the film was shared by on their official Twitter handle.

The music director Devi Sri Prasad also did the music direction for Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mounika Ramakrishna is handling the art direction for the south film. Shamdat Sainudeen has done the camera work for Uppena.

