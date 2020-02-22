Uppena: Makers release an update about the Panja Vaishnav Tej starrer's first single

The film which will see Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as the lead pair is all set to release its first single very soon.

The makers of the south drama Uppena, released an update about the film. The film which will see Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as the lead pair is all set to unveil its first single very soon. Mythri Movie Makers who are backing the film, tweeted about the update. The first look of the south flick titled Uppena, with the lead star Panja Vaishnav Tej standing in the vast expanses of a pristine ocean has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience.

The makers of the film Uppena had recently released the film's glimpse in the form of a video, which they called the first wave. The short clip sees Panja Vaishnav Tej as his character Aasi clashing against the waves from the ocean. The film Uppena will mark the directorial debut of actress Krithi Shetty who essay the character called Sangeeta in the film. The film is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The highlight of the film is that the south megastar Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying a key role in the south drama. The makers of the Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer had unveiled the makkal selvan's first look, which has already generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and audience members.

Check about the tweet about Uppena:

The first look poster of the Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi sees him in a dark coloured kurta standing next to a car. The fans are very excited and want to know more about the southern romance drama. The latest update about the film's first song, had added more intrigue in the minds of the film audience and fans, who are eagerly looking forward to the film. The Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty film will hit the big screen on April 2.

Credits :Twitter

