Uppena: Makers unveil the title logo of Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer; Check it out

Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej will mark his debut with the much awaited film Uppena. Interestingly, Uppena will star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The fans and film audience have been waiting eagerly for the update on the Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer. The film is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will feature Panja Vaisshnav Tej in a challenging role. The makers of the film will release the first look poster of the film tomorrow (23 January) at 4.05 PM. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film's first look poster.

The south siren Krithi Shetty will be making her debut in the south film industry with the highly anticipated film titled Uppena. The fans are particularly waiting to see what role does the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi essays in the south flick. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer. Mythri Movie Makers is bcaking the south drama called ‘Uppena’ along with Sukumar Writings banner. Director Buchi Babu Sana has worked with the director Sukumar. The fans have a lot of expectations from this flick.

Presenting the Title Logo of #Uppena#UppenaFirstLook

Tomorrow

23rd January

at 4.05 PMpic.twitter.com/2vlqfHgKcw — Mythri Movie Makers (MythriOfficial) January 22, 2020

As per the media reports, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi who recently featured in films like the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Sanga Thamizhan. The south megastar will be seen in a Bollywood film as well which will see in the lead. The latest news reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi has already kick started the shoot of the south film, Uppena.

