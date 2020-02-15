Uppena: Panja Vaishnav Tej & Krithi Shetty play Aasi & Sangeeta in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial

The south drama which is touted to be a romantic love story, will see Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty play Aasi and Sangeeta respectively.

The makers of the highly anticipated film Uppena unveiled the names of the characters portrayed by the lead star of the film. The south drama which is touted to be a romantic love story, will see Panja Vaishnav Tej & Krithi Shetty playing Aasi and Sangeeta respectively. The makers of the Buchi Babu Sana directorial released the posters of the characters featuring the lead stars. The film will also feature the south megastar makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The maker unveiled the character look of the Super Deluxe star some time back. The fans went gaga over the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor's look.

The first look of the Sanga Thamizhan actor for the film Uppena sees him, wearing a dark coloured outfit against the backdrop of a car. They are now very curious to know what is the character like that the south superstar will be essaying. The film had unveiled the first look of the first some time ago, which sees the lead actor Panja Vaishnav Tej in the middle of a vast pristine ocean, clashing against tides. The first look of the south flick Uppena has really impressed the audience and fans. The followers of the south actor Panja Vaishnav Tej took to their social media accounts to comment on the film Uppena's first look.

The first wave of the film Uppena was also unveiled recently which sees, the lead actors in their character's avatar. The video sees slight glimpses of the two leading stars. The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to watch the south romance drama on the big screen.

