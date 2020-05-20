Uppena: Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer not to have an OTT release? Here's what we know

Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena is reportedly not having any OTT release as per a decision made by the makers. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus pandemic and the indefinite lockdown has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. The film industry is among the worst affected sectors because of the same as the production process and release dates of many movies have now been postponed until further notice. However, a few filmmakers have resorted to another means during the unprecedented situation which is releasing movies in OTT platforms. Yes, that’s right. Many awaited movies will now be released in online streaming platforms instead of theatres.

However, the makers of Uppena are not opting for this initiative. They will not go for a direct digital release of the Telugu drama despite knowing the fact that the shutters of theatres may remain down for another two months. The reason behind this is that the movie has been made at a whopping budget of around Rs 18 crore. So, there are doubts regarding the fact whether OTT platforms will provide them the amount after knowing about the new star cast.

For the unversed, Uppena witnesses the debut of two stars in the South film industry namely Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty and hence the hype on social media. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The music for Uppena has been given by Devi Sri Prasad. It was originally slated to be released on 2nd April 2020 but has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus scare that has taken a toll on many lives across India and the rest of the world.

