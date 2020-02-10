Uppena: Vijay Sethupathi’s first look as Rayanam in Vaishnav Tej starrer is extremely profound

The film Uppena will see Panja Vaishanav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The first look poster of the Super Deluxe actor is very intense.

The first look of makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi from the much-awaited film Uppena is extremely profound. The film will see Panja Vaishanav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The first look poster of the Super Deluxe actor is very intense. The actor who featured in the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is see in a dark coloured kurta and standing next to a car. The makers of the film release the first wave was unveiled some time back. The video sees Panja Vaishnav Tej standing in the vast expanse of an ocean. The female lead of the south film Uppena, Krithi Shetty, is seen on a vehicle and the fans get to see a glimpse of the stunning actress.

The south film Uppena's first look has already caused a major stir among the fans and film audience. Uppena's first look has already generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audience. The south drama will hit the big screen on April 2, 2020. The music direction for the film with Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead is done by music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The south flick is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The director, is known to be a close associate of the ace director Sukumar. The film, Uppena is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The producers had previously shared the first look poster of Uppena on their official Twitter handle. The fans currently cannot stop gushing about the first look of the Sanga Thamizhan actor Vijay Sethupathi. The fans are commenting about the actor's first look which is very impactful and looks every bit intense.

