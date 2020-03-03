Uppena's Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram: Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's track is melodic and soothing

The south drama Uppena will hit the big screens on April 2, 2020 and ahead of the film's release, the makers have released a melodious lyrical track titled, Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's upcoming film, Uppena is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The first look poster of the lead star Vaisshnav Tej enjoying the ocean waters with absolute zest had grabbed a lot of attention. The south drama Uppena will hit the big screens on April 2, 2020 and ahead of the film's release, the makers have released a melodious lyrical track titled, Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram. The song was released yesterday and Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's track is melodic and soothing. The music direction for the film is given by Devi Sri Prasad.

The Telugu lyrics of the song have been written by Shreemani while Hindi lyrics have been penned by Raqueeb Alam. The film will mark the debut of Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother Vaisshnav Tej's debut in south film industry and audience are eagerly looking forward to know if he can create the same magic as his brother. The South film will also mark the debut of south diva Krithi Shetty into the film industry. Uppena is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, the film Uppena will also star makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

Meanwhile, watch Uppena's Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram song here:

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, cinematography has been handled by Shamdat Sainudeen while editing has been taken care by Naveen Nooli. The first look and songs have already got the fans curious and intrigued about the film and its storyline.

