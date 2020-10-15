Urban forest named after late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam to come up in Coimbatore

A virtual event was held today to launch the forest, which was attended by SPB Charan and SP Shailaja.

In what looks like a huge gesture to the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, a Coimbatore based NGO is all set to build an urban forest and name it after the singer. Named SPB Vana, it is reported that the forest will have collections of various flowering trees and trees which yield fruits. A virtual inauguration of the forest was done today with SPB Charan and SP Shailaja taking part in it. The forest is all set to be opened soon.

According to The Times Of India, the forest will have 13 varieties of fruit-yielding trees including jackfruit, mango, red sanders, teak, rosewood, bamboo, mahogany and 8 varieties of exotic trees like punnai. During the launch, singers from Coimbatore paid a musical tribute to the singer. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that this forest will be a fitting tribute to the legendary singer.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, breathed his last on September 25 in a Chennai based private hospital. He was laid to rest on September 27 with full state honours. The funeral happened at the actor’s Thamaraipakkam farm house. He passed after receiving treatment for more than 50 days. He got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 4. Though he cured of the virus, his health condition went for a toss. Several celebrities paid their tributes to the singer and they all expressed their shock over the singer’s demise.

