Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijomol Jose & others team up for Malayalam film titled 'Her'

Powerhouses of Mollywood, veteran actress Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijomol Jose, Ramya Nambessan, Prathap Pothen, Guru Somasundaram, and Rajesh Madhav are teaming up for an interesting upcoming film titled Her. The title poster was released and has raised a lot of curiosity about the movie. Lijin Jose who has previously directed a documentary '8½' on iconic filmmaker KG George is helming Her.

The upcoming film is scripted by Archana Vasudev, and Chandru Selvaraj will wield the lens, while Kiran Das has roped in as the editor. The music is done by Govind Vasantha. Sameera Sanesh is the costume designer

Featuring stories of 5 women from different walks of life, the film is produced by Anish M Thomas under the banner of AT Studios and penned by Archana Vasudev.

Lijin started his film career as an assistant director in 2003. He assisted Ivar, The Journey, Chacko Randaaman, Winter (2004 film) and Seetha Kalyanam. His first film was Friday starring Fahad Fazil and Ann Augustine. He directed Law Point starring Kunchako Boban and Namitha Pramod soon after and focused on making a documentary on the veteran filmmaker, K.G George on his life and career.

Fans are super excited as Malayalam movies are known for content-oriented movies and with such an incredible talent house of the cast, movie buffs are not expecting any less. However, more details of the film will be announced.

