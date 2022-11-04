Urvasivo Rakshasivo Movie Review: This Allu Sirish starrer modern-day rom-com is meaty and comical

A remake of 'Pyaar Prema Kaadhal' (Tamil), the film under review sets the ball rolling right from the start. A middle-aged couple walks into a police station to complain about their missing son Sree (Allu Sirish). Cut to the past, Sree was in love with Sindhuja (Anu Emmanuel), his beautiful colleague. After they became friends, they hit it off at their upscale workplace in no time. They party hard and make out on a rainy night. The story takes a complicated turn when Sindhuja tells him that marriage is not her thing. The conservative-minded Sree has to grapple with unrequited love. But there is more to their relationship, as the second half shows. Balancing entertainment and drama...

The theme of exploring a live-in relationship as a precursor to marriage has been done with reasonable sensitivity. The overdose of double-meaning humour referring to sexual encounters could have been curtailed, though. But then, this is a masala film where comedians exist precisely to milk the bedroom jokes. Vennela Kishore saying things like life is a series of web series is fun to watch. Sunil and Posani Krishna Murali are seen as a tailor and a matchmaker, respectively. Meaty parts really work... The film comes into its own in the serious portions. Sindhu means it when she says she is not quarrelling with Sree. She wants him to know that she is not up for compromise. Writer-director Rakesh Sashii faithfully devotes himself to retaining her attributes from the Tamil original. The use of the father-daughter track is also not manipulative. Babloo Prithiveeraj plays Sindhu's father.

