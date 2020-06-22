  1. Home
Usha Rani Passes Away: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and other South celebs mourn the loss

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya among other celebs took to social media to pay their last respects to the late actress, Usha Rani.
South Indian actress Usha Rani, who was getting treated for kidney-related ailments, passed away on Sunday. She was 62. The actress took her last breathe in Chennai on Sunday evening. Many celebrities from the Malayalam industry mourned the loss of the actress. Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya among the celebs took to social media to pay their last respects to the late actress. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of Usha Rani On Instagram as he offered condolences. He wrote, "Condolences. Rest in peace (sic)."

Actor Jayasurya also shared a throwback picture of himself with actress Usha Rani and offered his condolences. Usha Rani was married to late director N Sankaran Nair, who passed away in 2006. The Late veteran actress has acted in more than 100 films in her career of 5 decades. A lot of celebs and fans offered condolences on social media. Recently, the South Indian film industry lost a very talented director, Sachy aka KE Sachidanandan passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Condolences. Rest in peace 

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was very close to Sachy penned a heartbreaking note on Instagram. "It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today." Prithviraj wrote on Ayyappanum Koshiyum director's demise. 

