Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar reacts to online reactions to Pawan Kalyan’s film: ‘Too insecure to reveal’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, was released in theaters on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action drama-comedy received mixed responses online. Amid the trolling surrounding the film, the director responded to the criticism.

Harish Shankar reacts to online trolls toward Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

As quoted by Hindustan Times, director Harish Shankar was spotted at a fan interaction event where the filmmaker responded to the online trolls. The director said, “Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I take constructive criticism. Like, ‘the scene was not very well written,’ or ‘it could have been written much better,’ or ‘the first half was a little slow.’ I will take the constructive criticism, and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity and their whereabouts are not known. They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity.”

Harish further stated that if he elaborated more, he would have to take accountability and responsibility for his words. He added that, considering the level of trolling he had faced, he would have quit Twitter (now X) long ago, but emphasized that he did not care about trolls or those bringing up box office collections.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh begins with a noble teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal regions of united Andhra Pradesh and encounters a brave and well-read tribal boy. The teacher names him ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and helps him grow into an educated young man with a strong social conscience.

Bhagat eventually becomes a police officer and fights against evil forces, while his mentor rises to become the Chief Minister of the state. When everything appears to be going well, a group attempts to assassinate the CM. How Bhagat confronts these forces and whether he succeeds in delivering justice is explored in the story.

The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as co-leads. The film also includes performances by R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh in key roles.

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