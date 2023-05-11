Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan in his swag-filled iconic cop avatar is a treat to the eyes

The much-awaited update, the first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan from his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is out. The makers released a 40 seconds glimpse video featuring the Power star in his iconic cop avatar. The actor's swag, attitude, and screen presence as police after Gabbar Singh is a perfect treat to the eyes.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh brings back the vintage Pawan Kalyan as a cop, which is one of his most loved on-screen characters. The actor's Telangana slang, and dialogues like 'Hatttttt Saaleee, Ee sari performance mamuluga undhadi' are going viral on social media. Fans are celebrating the glimpse into the theatres with whistles, screaming and throwing papers.

Watch Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse here:

A few hours ago, the makers also released a poster of Pawan Kalyan from the film. It shows him standing with full swag beside a barricade with a crowd of people behind him. The poster went viral on social media in no time. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "A saviour with style and swag. And we call him - #UstaadBhagatSingh."

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the reunion between the actor and director since Gabbar Singh, which was released a decade ago. The film is touted to be an entertainer with an ensemble cast consisting of Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others. The film boasts of a great technical team led by cinematographer Ayananka Bose, and Production Designer Anand Sai, while the go-to guy for chartbuster tracks Devi Sri Prasad will be handling the music department for the film.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has recently completed its first schedule in Hyderabad. The second schedule is likely to begin this month. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

Upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He has teamed up with his niece Sai Dharam Tej for an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled PSKSDT. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. It is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham.