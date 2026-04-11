Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela’s action drama film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, was released in theaters on March 19, 2026. Nearly a month after its theatrical debut, the film is now set to hit the streaming platform. Here are the details.

Cast and crew of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela , and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Apart from the main leads, the movie also features R. Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Srinath Maganti, Kamal Kamaraju, Gautami, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, and many others in key roles.

The film is directed by Harish Shankar and co-written by Dasaradh and Ramesh Reddy, based on a story by Harish himself. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the background score is handled by Thaman S due to the composer’s prior commitments.

Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography, and editing is done by Karthika Srinivas.

When and where to watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from April 16, 2026. The official update was shared by the makers on their social media handle, “The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.”

Here’s the post:

Official plot and trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh begins with a noble teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal areas of united Andhra Pradesh. He encounters a brave and well-read tribal boy, whom he names Bhagat Singh ( Pawan Kalyan ), and helps him grow into an educated youth with a strong social conscience.

Bhagat eventually becomes a police officer and fights against evil forces, while his teacher, in the meantime, becomes the Chief Minister of the state. When everything seems to be going well, a group of people attempts to assassinate the Chief Minister. How Bhagat fights these forces and whether he succeeds in delivering justice form the core of the story.

Initially, the film was expected to be a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, but director Harish Shankar later confirmed that it is not a remake and that the movie tells a completely new story.

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