Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for action drama movie; teaser to drop soon?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie is currently in its post-production stage, with the Power Star beginning his dubbing work.

Pawan Kalyan begins Ustaad Bhagat Singh dubbing

Taking to its official social media handle, the team announced that Pawan Kalyan has begun the dubbing work for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. In a post featuring the Power Star, director Harish Shankar was spotted along with musician Thaman S, who is helming the film’s background score.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Power Star Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Post-production is in full swing, with Cult Captain Harish Shankar supervising it and Thaman S working to deliver a terrific score. The surprise you have been waiting for will drop anytime today... stay tuned. Ustaad Bhagat Singh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026.”

With the dubbing’s commencement, reports indicate that the teaser will be unveiled soon. However, an official date is awaited.

Here’s the post:

Recently, reports indicated that the movie's plot follows a man inspired by his teacher, who named him Bhagat Singh and shaped his values. A tribal boy grows up rooted in strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firm against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on March 26, 2026, but the release was later advanced after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its premiere.

Initially, the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh also announced that the film would have background scores composed by Thaman S. The film’s songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad; however, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician was unable to compose the background score. As a result, the makers roped in Thaman for the same.

Moreover, there were reports that the film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. However, the director has dismissed these claims.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay, Sangeetha Divorce: Actor’s wife files for residential rights after video with Trisha goes viral; REPORTS