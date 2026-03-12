Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan drops an exuberant folk-style dance track Collar Ey Etthara by DSP

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Ahead of its trailer release, the makers have unveiled an energetic dance banger featuring Pawan Kalyan with the track titled Collar Ey Etthara.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh 3rd Single Collar Ey Etthara OUT

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh recently shared the lyrical video of the song Collar Ey Etthara. The track, which also showcases some glimpses from the song, has Pawan Kalyan turn on his exuberant mode for a fiery number that is definitely meant to please his fanbase.

The track composed by Devi Sri Prasad is crooned by Ram Miriyala and penned by Kasarla Shyam. Apart from the Power Star, actress Raashii Khanna was also spotted making an appearance, shaking her leg.

Watch the single here:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh reportedly follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on March 26, 2026, but the date was later advanced after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its premiere.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan , the Harish Shankar directorial also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, and Gautami, among others, in key roles.

Initially, the team behind Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced that the film would have background scores composed by Thaman S. The songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician was unable to compose the background score. As a result, the makers roped in Thaman for the same.

Moreover, reports were suggesting that the film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay ’s Theri. However, the director has dismissed these claims. The Pawan Kalyan starrer had recently completed its UA certificate, with the trailer slated to release on March 14, 2026.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in the gangster action film They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe, which also includes Prabhas’ Saaho and Nani’s upcoming film Bloody Romeo.

