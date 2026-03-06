Ustaad Bhagat Singh Plot: Will Pawan Kalyan’s actioner be about a tribal boy’s rise against injustice?

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has locked its clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. Both projects will be making their way to the theaters on March 19, 2026, now, resulting in a major fight for sales. Amid the release of the trailer of Aditya Dhar’s directorial on March 7, which would give it a bump after a thunderous run at the cinemas for the December release of part 1, the plot for the Telugu-language action comedy film has seemingly been revealed online, suggesting a story about a tribal boy who grows up to fight all odds and become a pillar of justice.

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s plot revealed

As per BookMyShow’s update, the plot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been revealed to be a big storyline involving the challenges faced by a tribal kid whose adult version will be played by Pawan Kalyan, as he overcomes them to become powerful. “Inspired by his teacher, who named him Bhagat Singh and shaped his values, a tribal boy grows up rooted in strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firm against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the story of a man who fights not just with strength, but with integrity and purpose,” reads the description of the film on the ticketing platform.

Previously, a synopsis that was shared on the website read, “An IPS officer is forced into hiding with his young daughter after ruthless criminals destroy his family. Years later, when their survival is discovered, he must confront his past and fight once again to protect the only family he has left.” Many fans were reminded of the Theri plot, the 2016 Tamil film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, and Nainika in the lead roles. However, the site was then updated to showcase a new synopsis of the upcoming 2026 film, further fueling the remake rumors despite director Harish Shankar’s denial.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra, and others in supporting roles. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has confirmed its theatrical release for March 19, 2026.

