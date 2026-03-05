Ustaad Bhagat Singh Preponed: After Toxic postpones release, Pawan Kalyan’s action film advances to March 19, 2026

Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to hit the big screens soon after being in the works for quite some time. Now, the makers have officially preponed the release, with the film arriving in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Preponed: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama advances to March 19

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was initially slated to release in theaters on March 26, 2026. However, just weeks before its release, the makers shifted the date to March 19, 2026.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “This Ugadi, Ustaad will dominate. Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office. Ustaad Bhagat Singh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026.”

The movie advanced its release after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its release. The film, which was initially planned as an Ugadi release, shifted its theatrical date due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and is now set to hit the big screens on June 4, 2026.

Earlier, the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh also announced that the film will have background scores composed by Thaman S. The film’s songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad; however, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician will not be able to compose the background score. As a result, the makers have roped in Thaman for the same.

Previously, the musician worked with Pawan Kalyan in the gangster actioner They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around a powerful police officer. Initially, reports suggested that the movie would be the Telugu remake of Theri, which starred Vijay. However, in a recent interview, Harish Shankar clarified that the film is not a remake and is based on a completely original story.

Apart from the Power Star, the film also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, and Gautami in key roles.

The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The screenplay is penned by Dasaradh. Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor.

