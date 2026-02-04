Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s action entertainer to hit the theatres on March 26

Pawan Kalyan's long-delayed film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally locked its release date. The much awaited Telugu action drama, directed by Harish Shankar, is all set to blaze the big screens on March 26, 2026, on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami.

While announcing the release date, Mythri Movie Makers shared a fresh poster featuring Pawan Kalyan standing as the messiah. The production banner wrote, “Get ready to cheer, whistle, and stomp your feet to celebrate our USTAAD. This summer, the box office will be on FIRE with the duo of POWER STAR & CULT CAPTAIN. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 26th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch26th.”

With Ustaad Bhagat Singh releasing on Ram Navami, earlier slated Ram Charan starrer Peddi has been postponed further to avoid a direct clash at the box office. Peddi will be out on April 30, 2026.

For the unversed, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is reportedly a remake of Tamil film, Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay. It was remade in Hindi as Baby John with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. However, the Telugu remake has gone through several significant changes in story and screenplay over time. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the movie stars Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela as the two female leads. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. The first single from the film, Dekh Lenge, was released recently, which met with positive reception.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh has created immense buzz among the audience as it is one of the first big releases from Telugu film industry to release in Summer 2026. The movie is expected to be a full-blown power-packed action entertainer. The Harish Shankar directorial is likely to do wonders at the box office, if it manages to garner a favorable word-of-mouth. It will be interesting to see whether or not Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues the winning streak of Pawan Kalyan at the box office, after his previous success, They Call Him OG.

