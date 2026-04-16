Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan’s star power cannot save an underwhelming and outdated mess of a film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in theaters on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action-comedy film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as co-leads.

If you missed watching the film in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review to help you decide whether it’s worth catching on Netflix.

The Plot

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the story of a young tribal boy who stands up to protect his school teacher, prompting his mentor to name him Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Years later, his mentor, Chandrasekhar Rao, becomes the Chief Minister and faces a life-threatening assassination attempt.

As the threats are revealed to be part of a corrupt and power-hungry politician’s scheme, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, now a forest guard, embarks on a mission to stop him. Adding to the conflict, the official holds a personal grudge against Bhagat, making matters worse. Whether Bhagat ultimately gets his revenge forms the crux of the story.

What works in Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film works to an extent due to Pawan Kalyan’s star power. His screen presence is one of the few aspects that make the film worthwhile. His punchy moments provide brief entertainment.

In contrast to his recent ventures, the actor even dances like in his earlier films and handles a few comedic scenes. The film also relies heavily on background score by Thaman S, which helps elevate certain mass moments.

What doesn’t work in Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film suffers from weak writing, with a stale and formulaic storyline. The narration feels redundant, outdated, and amateurish. The sluggish screenplay drags the film down, and no performance is strong enough to fully salvage it.

Despite having Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as co-leads, both actresses are limited to minimal, largely decorative roles. The lack of chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela is noticeable and occasionally frustrating. Even in a dance track, Sreeleela, known for her dancing skills, is underutilized, raising questions about the creative choices.

The music tracks by Devi Sri Prasad are subpar, and the technical aspects, including editing, screenplay, and visuals, fail to meet expectations.

The Performances

Pawan Kalyan tries his best to carry the film with his charisma, and his star power adds some appeal.

While Sreeleela delivers a decent performance within her limited scope, R. Parthiban stands out as an effective antagonist. Raashii Khanna, however, has very little screen time, making her role feel underdeveloped.

Watch the trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The Verdict

Ustaad Bhagat Singh aims to be an entertaining action drama filled with heroic moments and mass appeal. However, it ultimately turns into a chaotic and underwhelming experience. It may still appeal to fans of Pawan Kalyan, but for others, it might not be worth watching.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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