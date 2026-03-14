Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer: Pawan Kalyan owns the screens with his fiery presence in action comedy film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the makers have unveiled a fiery trailer featuring the Power Star, evoking a sense of nostalgia similar to his previous films, such as Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer

In the 2-minute and 14-second trailer, Pawan Kalyan is introduced as Bhagat Singh, an honest and massy cop who stands for what is right against all odds. With a romantic angle shared between the co-leads, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, the film appears to be a complete entertainer filled with several fan-service moments.

Moreover, with energetic musical tracks composed by Devi Sri Prasad and a powerful background score by Thaman S, the movie seems likely to strike a chord with fans of commercial action entertainers.

Watch it here:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh reportedly follows the story of a man who is inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values, a tribal boy who grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on March 26, 2026, but the date was later advanced after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its premiere.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Harish Shankar directorial also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, and Gautami, among others, in key roles.

Initially, the team behind Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced that the film would have its background score composed by Thaman S, while the songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician was unable to compose the background score. As a result, the makers roped in Thaman for the same.

Moreover, reports had suggested that the film was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. However, the director has dismissed these claims.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in the gangster action film They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe, which also includes Prabhas’ Saaho and Nani’s upcoming film Bloody Romeo.

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