Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Tease OUT: Pawan Kalyan wreaks havoc in a complete action entertainer; trailer to drop soon

Pawan Kalyan-starrer action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Directed by Harish Shankar, the makers have unveiled the trailer tease of the movie, offering a fiery introduction to the world of the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Tease

The trailer tease of Ustaad Bhagat Singh promises to be a massive action entertainer that appears tailor-made for Pawan Kalyan fans. The glimpse offers a striking look into the film’s world, featuring massy one-liners and fiery action sequences.

Watch the tease here:

While the trailer tease provides a general sense of the film’s aesthetic, the full trailer is expected to arrive soon.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Recently, reports indicated that the movie’s plot follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up rooted in strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firm against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on March 26, 2026, but the release was later advanced after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its premiere.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Harish Shankar directorial also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, Gautami, and others in key roles.

Initially, the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh had announced that the film would have background scores composed by Thaman S. The film’s songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad; however, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician was unable to compose the background score. As a result, the makers roped in Thaman for the same.

Moreover, there were reports that the film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. However, the director has dismissed these claims.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in the gangster actioner They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe, which also includes Prabhas’ Saaho and Nani’s upcoming film Bloody Romeo.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay REACTS to ongoing divorce from wife Sangeetha and cheating controversies: ‘What hurts me the most is…’