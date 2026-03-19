Ustaad Bhagat Singh Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Pawan Kalyan’s action film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, here’s what the audience had to say about the action-comedy film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Twitter Review

A netizen commented on social media that Ustaad Bhagat Singh was a power-packed, mass-loaded entertainer. They said that Pawan Kalyan delivered a stylish action performance with a strong screen presence, along with punchy dialogues by Harish Shankar. The netizen added that even though Pawan Kalyan might not have had much time, he still acted very well and that every family should go and watch the film.

Another user wrote that Ustaad Bhagat Singh was impressive and exclaimed that Pawan Kalyan looked absolutely handsome. The user said that his hair, walk, aura, mannerisms, costumes, dance, and screen presence all felt like reliving the golden 2000s. They added that it was like experiencing the pure vintage Kalyan era again and expressed happiness, while also thanking Harish Shankar.

A third netizen said that Ustaad Bhagat Singh was a pure mass feast for fans of Pawan Kalyan. They stated that the second half was explosive, featuring powerful action sequences and a goosebumps-inducing climax. The netizen added that the vintage comedy worked perfectly and that the songs were enjoyable.

Here are the tweets:

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh begins with a noble teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal areas of united Andhra Pradesh and encounters a brave and well-read tribal boy. The teacher names the boy ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and helps him become an educated youth with a strong social conscience.

Bhagat eventually becomes a police officer and fights against evil forces, while his teacher, in the meantime, becomes the Chief Minister of the state. When everything seems to be going well, a group of people attempts to assassinate the Chief Minister. How Bhagat fights against these evil forces and whether he manages to ensure justice are explored in the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the co-leads. The film also features R. Parthiban, Rao Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Ramki, LB Sriram, and Satyam Rajesh, among others, in key roles.

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