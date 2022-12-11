Ustaad Bhagat Singh's first look poster: Pawan Kalyan's latest avatar is both 'cool and sassy'

Pawan Kalyan has treated the fans with some powerful performances over the years. The Power Star has joined forces with Harish Kalyan for the project, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from the venture, "@PawanKalyan in and as #UstaadBhagatSingh...This time, it's beyond entertainment Shoot begins soon."

The poster features the Power Star in a fresh avatar, which looks like a perfect combination of cool and sassy. He is seen standing against a modish bike, holding a cup of tea in his hands. As for his attire, Pawan Kalyan dons a black T-shirt, underneath a white jacket, along with baggy pants and sports shoes. His quirky expressions are the highlight of the picture. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni in collaboration with Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is likely to go on the floors shortly.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar shared his experience of collaborating with Pawan Kalyan after such a long gap, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's role, he said, "For the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a lecturer, it is going to be a super commercial entertainer. We will be shooting for the film probably from August and to be completely shot in Hyderabad, maybe one sequence at the hill station, Ooty. Again, it depends on the climate, but as of now, 80 percent of the shoot will be done in Hyderabad."

Over and above this, Pawan Kalyan will also lead Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

