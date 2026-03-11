Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Harish Shankar on Pawan Kalyan starrer clashing with Dhurandhar 2: ‘We are not competing…’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action film is set to lock horns with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office.

Now, Harish Shankar himself has reacted to the situation and shared how he perceives the upcoming clash.

Harish Shankar on Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to clash with Dhurandhar 2

Speaking to Gulte, director Harish Shankar said, “Aditya Dhar is a superior filmmaker. We are not really competing on a pan-India level. Also, the release date is not in my hands.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the upcoming sequel to the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie will explore the aftermath of the first installment and will be released not only in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh reportedly follows the story of a man inspired by his teacher, who names him Bhagat Singh and shapes his values. A tribal boy grows up with strong morals and unwavering courage. Standing firmly against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on March 26, 2026, but the date was later advanced after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups postponed its premiere.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the Harish Shankar directorial also features Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R. Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, BS Avinash, Posani Krishna Murali, and Gautami, among others, in key roles.

Initially, the team behind Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced that the film would have background scores composed by Thaman S. The songs were originally composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, due to time constraints and prior commitments, the musician was unable to compose the background score. As a result, the makers roped in Thaman S. for the same.

Moreover, reports were suggesting that the film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. However, the director has dismissed these claims. The Pawan Kalyan starrer had recently completed its UA certificate, with a 3rd single titled Collar Ey Etthara releasing on March 12, 2026, at 5 pm.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role in the gangster action film They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is part of the Sujeeth Cinematic Universe, which also includes Prabhas’ Saaho and Nani’s upcoming film Bloody Romeo.

ALSO READ: 7 Tamil, Telugu Films on OTT to Watch This Week: Priyanka Mohan’s Made in Korea to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi