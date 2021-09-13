Uttej's wife passes away: Tollywood celebs attend last rites; PHOTOS

Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, September 13. She was 46. Tollywood celebs were spotted arriving at Uttej's wife's funeral. One can see, Uttej is completely shaken and in a state of shock.

On learning about Uttej's wife Padma's demise, megastar Chiranjeevi also rushed to the hospital along with Prakash Raj. Brahmaji, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Ravi Prakash, and others were seen consoling Uttej and his family. Fans and celebs have penned heartfelt condolences to Uttej and their family on Twitter for their irreplaceable loss. Actor Nani tweeted, "Deepest condolences to Uttej gaaru and family."

Actor Aadarsh Balakrishna also offered condolences to the family. He wrote, "So sorry about your loss Uttej gaaru. Condolences to you and the family."