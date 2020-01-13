Utthara Unni shares her fairytale moment as she gets engaged to the love of her life; WATCH

Utthara Unni, daughter of actress Urmila Unni, got engaged recently to the love of her life, Nithesh Nair. The couple exchanged the rings in the presence of their close friends and family members in Kochi.

Actress and classical dancer Utthara Unni, daughter of actress Urmila Unni, got engaged recently to the love of her life, Nithesh Nair. The couple exchanged the rings in the presence of their close friends and family members in Kochi. Utthara looked pretty and happiness like never before in her stunning green lehenga while Nitesh picked white shirt with denim and blazer for their special day. The duo looked stunning together. However, something that left Utthara surprised was when Nithesh gifted her favourite Bharatanatyam anklets (Chilanka).

Sharing the moment on Instagram, she wrote, "The Cinderella did not find her shoes, instead the dancer found her Chilanka My kinda fairytale." Utthara Unni also shared a short video from the engagement ceremony that captured the best moments of her special day. The video sees Nithesh going down in the knees for his ladylove as he proposes her for marriage with an engagement ring. Check out the video below.



Flaunting her engagement ring, the actress-dancer wrote, "The Cinderella found her Jimmy Choos or the Mermaid in me found the love of her life!"



Celebrity couple Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma were also a part of the engagement ceremony. The wedding is expected to tie the knot on April 5 this year.

Being the daughter and disciple of Urmila Unni, Utthara started learning Bharatanatyam at a very young age. Utthara's directorial debut was through a horror short film Randaam Varavu featuring her mother Urmila Unni. She has also worked in Tamil and Malayalam films.

