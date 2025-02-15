Uyare OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali’s thriller online
Popular Malayalam drama thriller Uyare is now available to be watched on OTT. Read on for details.
The 2019 Malayalam drama thriller Uyare stood out for gathering critical acclaim upon its release in theaters. A major box office success of the year, the film came to be touted as one of those defining projects of the regional film industry and was nominated for several awards and accolades shortly after. And now, the movie is up for an OTT release.
When and where to watch Uyare
Uyare is now available to be watched online by the fans on the OTT platform Manorama Max from today, February 15, 2025.
The streaming giant dropped a post about the same on their IG handle, as they attached a crucial clip from the movie along with it.
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Uyare
Uyare comes across as a unique film from Malayalam cinema that follows the life and challenges faced by an acid attack victim. The female protagonist, Pallavi, is shown as an aspiring aviation student whose life and dreams tumble down after a life-changing event.
The highlight of the unfortunate situation arrives when Pallavi’s boyfriend, Govind, pressurizes her to abandon her ambition owing to his demanding nature. While she insults him for the same, he later attacks her by throwing acid on her face, destroying a part of it completely.
Life brings a different turn for Pallavi when she meets Vishal, who rekindles her passion for aviation and understands her struggle at its core, while society at large shudders at the mere vision of her.
Cast and crew of Uyare
The chief star cast of Uyare features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas. Other actors in the film include Siddique, Anarkali Marikar, Prathap Pothen, Prem Prakash, Rajkumar and others.
Uyare is directed by Manu Ashokan and is produced by the three sisters, Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga. The music of the film is handled by Gopi Sundar.
