Uyare to 22 Female Kottayam: 5 must watch women-centric Malayalam movies

South Indian Film industry, especially, Malayalam, has been creating content that destroys stereotypes for decades. They are equally making groundbreaking cinema. Clearly, they are always ahead of time. Films like Udharanam Sujatha and Zachariyayude Garbhinikal are examples of it and despite not being driven by a man, have been massive successes at the box office. Here’s a look at 5 women-centric films that can be added to the watch list this week, if you want to witness how Mollywood makes earnest attempts to fly to new heights each day.

Uyare:

Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Uyare is an engaging and inspirational movie, and also a great example of scripting done right. The biggest strength of the film is the powerful dialogues. Also starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali with Siddique, Anarkali Marikar and Prathap Pothen in supporting roles, Uyare is a story about Pallavi who aspires to be a pilot but her career is jeopardised when she falls prey to an acid attack. The film is helmed by Manu Ashokan.

22 Female Kottayam

22 Female Kottayam, also known as 22FK stars Fahadh Faasil and Rima Kallingal. It is a must-watch film that has a novel and a path-breaking plot. 22 Female Kottayam is about a 22-year-old nurse who was betrayed by her lover, Cyril, and sexually assaulted by his employer. The film sends out a message that women are stronger and more capable than what you see.

5 Sundarikal

A romantic anthology film, 5 Sundarikal is directed by Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, and features an ensemble cast. Each of the 5 stories narrates beautiful tales of five women and explores different shares of love in their life.

How old are you?

Take Off